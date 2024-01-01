J&K police announce rewards for information on drone droppings, militant recruitment

January 01, 2024 03:28 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday issued an elaborate list of monetary rewards for those providing information on trans-border tunnels, drone spotting or droppings, and madrasas or educational institutes “encouraging and inducing” youth to join terrorist ranks in the Union Territory.

According to a police spokesman, the reward amount will range from ₹1 lakh to ₹12.5 lakh.

It is for the first time that the police have decided to expand the categories for giving rewards.

So far, rewards ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹12.5 lakh were given for information about the presence of militants, depending on their category. Militants in Jammu and Kashmir are categorised as ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’, depending on their involvement in militancy activities.

The reward will be granted only when “specific information results in successful operation, leading to arrest or combat” with terrorist, the police said.

The police have announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for “locating trans-border tunnel used to trans-ship terrorists, explosives, and contraband consignments”.

It will also reward those who provide information on drone sightings and drones dropping narcotics or explosive material which “leads to the recovery of the dropped material”.

An amount of ₹2 lakh will be given to those who provide information about persons talking to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers or separatists in jails and also those who are communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as mukhbir (informer of security forces) and passing on their personal details, or information about movements of off-duty policemen and other security personnel or government servants.

The police have announced ₹1 lakh reward for tip-off about persons in mosques, madrasas, schools or colleges encouraging, inducing, and inciting people to join terrorist ranks or to pick up guns. The police said the information has to be “corroborated during investigation and inquiries, which are initiated on receipt of the information”.

The informers have been asked to contact the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of their respective districts.