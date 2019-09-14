J&K Permanent Residents law unchangeable: J&K National Panthers Party

Jammu-based J&K National Panthers Party (NPP), headed by Prof. Bhim Singh, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold an all-party meeting on J&K, demanding that the previous law on Permanent Residents be retained.

“The law related to ‘State Subjects’ was enacted by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927, when Permanent Residents of the State were given special status concerning land ownership. The law for Permanent Residents is unchangeable. The Constituent Assembly of India, in its declaration, had made it clear that the law will not be changed,” said Prof. Singh.

He appealed to PM Modi to convene an urgent meeting of the National Integration Council so that all political parties and eminent persons could be involved in working out a joint programme for restoring the confidence of J&K residents. “There are about 35 parties that need to be involved,” said Prof. Singh.

“Article 370 was not meant for special status. The special status is something which could be available to the entire State as was done by the Parliament under Article 371 for the northeastern States. The government has not been able to convey the benefits of revocation of Article 370’s provisions,” Prof. Singh said.

He also criticised the move to downgrade J&K into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. “The downgrading has neither resolved any problem nor has it been accepted by the permanent residents of J&K,” he said.