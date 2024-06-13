J&K parties target BJP govt. over spurt in militancy

The BJP-led Union government on Wednesday came under attack from parties in Jammu and Kashmir over the recent militant attacks in the Union Territory, with National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah calling for resumption of dialogue with Pakistan “to stop the violence”.

“Terrorism is not going to end unless there is an understanding between two nations [India and Pakistan]. The tragedy is that we face it and bear its brunt, lose lives of innocent civilians. We may face more such incidents. I hope India resumes dialogue with Pakistan the way it engages China. Such incidents also reflect across the country. Time has come to end it [violence],” Dr. Abdullah said.

However, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina rejected Dr. Abdullah’s statement on dialogue. “Pakistan is training, arming and pushing terrorists into this side to kill innocent citizens. Instead of condemning Pakistan, showing it the mirror and exposing its black face to the world, he is advocating dialogue. It is highly regrettable,” Mr. Raina said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, while referring to the attacks, said, “I condemn the senseless cowardly terrorist attack in Doda last night. A huge matter of concern that three terror incidents have occurred in just a span of 72 hours. Why are these security lapses taking place in the first place?”

Another Jammu-based PDP leader Aditya Gupta said the terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda “were clearly coordinated”. “Yet there is a deafening silence from the local administration and our elected representatives. This policy paralysis is unacceptable. Jammu deserves better security and a proactive response to these threats,” Mr. Gupta said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M.Y. Tarigami said the back-to-back attacks in the Jammu region are deplorable. “The administration’s claims of normalcy starkly contrast with the ground reality. It’s crucial to conduct a comprehensive introspection for gaining a thorough understanding and effectively addressing the situation.”

BJP’s normalcy claims prove false: Cong.

Vikar Rasool Wani, president of the J&K Pradesh Congress, questioned the normalcy claims made by the BJP government in J&K.

“This government was tom-tomming about normalcy returning to J&K after the removal of Article 370 and reducing J&K into a U.T. The BJP even sought votes on it. The reality is that the situation is bad. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was always questioned about the presence of militants in J&K. I want to ask the same question to the BJP, you have the Border Security Force [BSF] and other security agencies, then how could militants sneak into J&K?” Mr. Wani said.

He asked the Prime Minister and Home Minister to respond to the developments in J&K. “We never claimed that militancy was completely wiped out during our rule. However, the BJP claimed to have ended it completely. The situation needs to get better for tourism and other activities like Amarnath Yatra,” Mr. Wani added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who visited a Kathua hospital on Wednesday and enquired about the well-being of the injured civilian, said, “The government of PM Modi is pursuing the policy of zero tolerance to terrorism.”

Will not rest till terrorism is eradicated: L-G

J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated that his administration “won’t rest till terrorism and its supporters are eliminated from the soil of J&K.

“The anger [triggered by the attacks] among people is genuine. People should have faith in the great valour, courage and intelligence of the police and security forces. We will not rest till we root out terrorism and its supporters from J&K soil,” he said.

He also urged the artists, while pursuing different forms of art, “to play a role in eradicating terror and those abetting it”.