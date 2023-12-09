J&K parties await Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370

December 09, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Amid fears of a fresh security clampdown in Jammu & Kashmir, regional political parties here appear to have their fingers crossed, with several leaders sounding guarded on December 9, two days ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on petitions challenging the Union government’s actions in diluting Article 370 in 2019.

“Any decision contrary to the established process would not only be against the Constitution but also against the very spirit of the idea of India. The upcoming verdict is not solely about Article 370 but as a pivotal moment determining the future of India’s identity,” former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said.

Referring to previous SC judgments that “Article 370 has attained finality”, Ms. Mufti said, “I hope the SC would recognise the enduring consequences, transcending political transitions. The institutions should prevent those in power from undermining democracy, people’s rights, and constitutionalism.”

The National Conference (NC), one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court, sounded guarded.

“There is nobody who could say with certainty about the verdict. I can’t claim but hope and pray that the decision on Article 370 will come up in favor of J&K. It’s with a lot of hope that we knocked on the doors of the SC. From day one, we said it will be a peaceful, political and constitutional fight. Let the verdict come, we will deliberate over the future course,” NC vice president Omar Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah, however, also feared a security clampdown. “They [the authorities] need an excuse to put us under house arrest, and they have an excuse,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Sajad Lone of the Jammu-Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC), also a petitioner, said they had “faith in the judicial system”. “We are hopeful the aspirations of the people of J&K will be fulfilled,” Mr. Lone said.

The Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), also expressed hope for a “favourable judgment”. “Our party is fully confident that the apex court’s verdict will do justice to the people of J&K and address their expectations, sentiments, and also take into account their welfare,” the DPAP’s general secretary R.S. Chib said.

