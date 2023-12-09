HamberMenu
J&K parties anxious ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

The National Conference (NC), which is one of the petitioners in the SC, sounded guarded. 

December 09, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah shakes hand with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor during the presentation of the report ‘Five Years Without an Elected Administration’ by The Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah shakes hand with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor during the presentation of the report ‘Five Years Without an Elected Administration’ by The Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Amid fears of a fresh round of security clampdown in J&K, the regional political parties have their fingers crossed and with many leaders sounding edgy on December 9, two days ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the petitions challenging the Centre’s actions to dilute Article 370 in 2019. 

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks sounded despairing. “Any decision contrary to the established process would not only be against the Constitution but also against the very spirit of the idea of India. The upcoming verdict is not solely about Article 370 but as a pivotal moment determining the future of India’s identity,” Ms. Mufti said.

Referring to previous SC judgments observing that “Article 370 has attained finality”, Ms. Mufti said, “I hope the SC would recognize the enduring consequences, transcending political transitions. The institutions should prevent those in power from undermining democracy, people’s rights, and constitutionalism”

The National Conference (NC), which is one of the petitioners in the SC, sounded guarded. 

“There is nobody who could say with certainty about the verdict. I can’t claim but hope and pray that the decision on Article 370 will come up in favor of J&K. It’s with a lot of hope that we knocked on the doors of the SC. From day one, we said it will be a peaceful, political and constitutional fight. Let the verdict come, we will deliberate over the future course,” NC vice president Omar Abdullah said.

Mr. Abdullah, however, feared a security clampdown. “They (the authorities) need an excuse to put us under house arrest and they have an excuse,” Mr. Abdullah said. 

Sajad Lone, whose party Jammu-Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) also petitions against the Centre’s decisions of 2019, said, “We have faith in the judicial system. We are hopeful the aspirations of people of J&K are fulfilled.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) also expressed hope for a “favorable judgement”. “Our party is fully confident that the Apex court’s verdict will do justice with the people of J&K and address their expectations, sentiment and also take into account their welfare,” DPAP general secretary R.S. Chib said.

