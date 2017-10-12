Official suspended for putting up separatist’s image

The authorities on Thursday suspended a female Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) in south Kashmir’s Anantnag for showcasing incarcerated Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi on a ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ banner.

The banner, which featured Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, tennis star Sania Mirza, singer Lata Mangeshkar and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, was unfurled during a promotion in Kokernag on Wednesday.

“Pending inquiry Shameema Ahtar, CDPO Breng, is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag.

Ms. Andrabi, who was featured alongside other women achievers, is currently in Srinagar’s Central Jail for her alleged anti-India activities.

‘Andrabi no role model’

State Social Welfare Minister Sajad Gani Lone said, “Yesterday, [there was] an unfortunate incident of mishandling of a publicity campaign, wherein pictures of Ms. Andrabi were displayed on hoardings along with distinguished women achievers of the country. The CDPO in question has committed a grievous error of judgement by including Ms. Andrabi in the list of distinguished women achievers of the country.”

He said that, in any case, the Department unambiguously states, “Ms. Andrabi is not a role model, not for the women of Jammu and Kashmir or elsewhere in the world.”

“She at best is an aberration, representing the aimless fringe afflicting societies across the world,” said Mr. Lone.