ADVERTISEMENT

J&K: Operation Trinetra II to neutralise hiding terrorists continues

July 18, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - Jammu

Random searches and surprise checking of vehicles have been intensified in view of attempts to push armed terrorists from across the border, officials said

PTI

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande interacts with the troops during his visit to the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the operational preparedness, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A joint search and cordon operation by the Army and Police to track down terrorists hiding in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch entered the second day on July 18, officials said.

'Operation Trinetra II', launched in Sindarah and Maidana of Surankote tehsil on July 17 afternoon, led to an intense gunfight with hiding terrorists.

"The operation underway," a Defence spokesperson said.

Officials said intermittent firing was reported from the besieged area at regular intervals. Reinforcements were rushed immediately after the gunfight broke out, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All escape routes have been plugged and a strict vigil was maintained throughout the night as the operation continued, the officials said.

Random searches and surprise checking of vehicles have been intensified across Poonch in view of attempts to push armed terrorists, weapons and narcotics from across the border.

Security forces killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector of the Poonch district on the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US