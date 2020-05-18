J&K notifies amended domicile certificate rules

Srinagar

18 May 2020 22:34 IST

Eligible non-locals can also now apply

The J&K administration on Monday notified the J&K grant of domicile certificate procedure rules 2020 and set a fast track process in motion to issue the certificates within a stipulated time of 15 days.

Under the amended rules, eligible non-locals can also apply for the certificate.

“These rules provide a simple time-bound and transparent procedure for issuance of domicile certificates in such a manner that no category of person is put to any inconvenience. There is a timeline of 15 days for issuance of certificates,” government spokesman and J&K’s Principal Secretary (Power) Rohit Kansal said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Domicile certificates have now been made a basic eligibility condition for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of J&K following the amendments in the previous Act,” Mr .Kansal said.

To make the process transparent and time-bound, any officer not able to issue the certificate would be pensalised ₹50,000. The amount would be recovered from his salary, Mr. Kansal said.

“All Permanent Resident Certificate holders and their children living outside J&K can apply for the certificates,” he said. Kashmiri migrants living in or outside J&K can get domicile certificates by simply producing their Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC), ration card copy, voter card or any other valid document.

“A special window is also provided to migrants who have not registered with the Relief and Rehabilitation department. Bonafide migrants can apply with the Relief and Rehabilitation department by providing documents like electoral rolls of 1988, proof of registration as a migrant in any State in the country or any other valid document,” Mr. Kansal said.

He said applicants can apply electronically and get a certificate online too.

“The new process will allow West Pakistan refugees, safai karamcharis and children of women who married non-locals to apply for jobs here,” said Mr. Kansal.

According to the new domicile laws, Central government officials, All India Service Officers, officials of Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous bodies of the Central Government, Public Sector Banks, Statutory bodies, Central Universities and recognised research institutes of the Central Government, who have served in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years, are eligible for the certificate.

“Children who can produce Class 10 or Class 12 certificate from any J&K school will also be eligible for these certificates,” Mr. Kansal said.

Those also eligible for the certificates would include children of a person who has been a resident for a period of fifteen years. They will be asked to produce ration card, immovable property records, educational records, electricity utility bills or employer certificate verified by the Deputy Labour Commissioner or the Director Industries and Commerce of the concerned division, officials said.

“A person who has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10/12th examination in an educational institution located in J&K will also be eligible,” the notification said.