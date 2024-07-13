J&K notification: Centre says Assembly free to make laws barring matters of ‘Police’, ‘Public Order’

A day after The Hindu reported that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has widened the ambit of administrative role of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by amending the Transaction of Business Rules, sources clarified that the J&K Legislative Assembly may make laws with respect to any of the matters enumerated in the State List except “Police” and “Public Order” and the Concurrent List in the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The Concurrent List includes education, marriages, taxes, property transfer, forests, trade unions, labour welfare, charitable organisations, trade and commerce among others, which effectively means that the Assembly as and when it is constituted will have no say in such matters.

The Opposition parties attacked the Government for the unabated betrayal of J&K saying the notification was yet another example of an attack on the Constitution of India.

“Another indicator that elections are around the corner in J&K. This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J&K is a prerequisite for these elections. The people of J&K deserve better than powerless, rubber stamp CM who will have to beg the Lieutenant Governor to get his/her peon appointed,” Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the notification meant that the PM Modi-led government “wants to delay the restoration of full Statehood to J&K” and even if full Statehood is restored, it wants to keep the newly elected State government at the mercy of the Lieutenant Governor, by clamping its executive power.

Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone said the amendments are part of a continued systematic disempowerment of people of J&K . “These amendments even violate the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act – 2019. Yet again a humble appeal. Please don’t strengthen the perception of being at war with your own people in J&K,” he posted on X.

MHA sources asserted, “The notification dated July 13, 2024, does not in any sense alter the balance of powers as enshrined in the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. The said Act has been passed by the Parliament of India in August 2019 and the same has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India.”

The sources added that the functions of the Lieutenant Governor have been clearly defined and delineated in the Act and same has been reflected in the amended Rules which were notified in 2020.

“The current notification is to provide better clarity on the processes so as to enable smooth administration of UT of J&K,” sources said.

According to sources, per section 53 of the Act, the Lieutenant Governor, shall exercise his functions in his discretion in a matter which falls outside the purview of powers conferred on the Legislative Assembly, related to All India Services and Anti-Corruption Bureau and any other matter which he is required by or under any law to act in its discretion.

On August 5 2019, the special status of J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked and the former State was divided into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh. J&K has been under Central rule since June 2018. The Government has assured that Statehood will be restored after Assembly election are held and the notification comes days ahead of the September 30 deadline fixed by the Supreme Court to conduct the elections in the Union Territory.

The amendment gives the Lieutenant Governor a further say in matters pertaining to police, public order, All India Service which require prior concurrence of the Finance Department, and also their transfers and postings. Any proposal regarding appointment of Advocate-General, Law Officers and proposals regarding grant or refusal of prosecution sanction or filing of appeal shall be placed before the Lieutenant Governor first.