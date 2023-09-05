HamberMenu
J&K MP Lone files one-page affidavit in SC; govt. not happy

There’s not a word in the affidavit swearing against terrorism or separatism, says Solicitor-General

September 05, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone

National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, one of the main petitioners in the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370, filed a single-page affidavit in the Supreme Court on Tuesday saying he is a “responsible and dutiful citizen of the Union of India” who is exercising his right to approach the top court.

In the affidavit, the National Conference leader reiterated his oath as a Member of Parliament to protect the Constitution and the territorial integrity of the nation.

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had asked Mr. Lone to file an affidavit after the government and other respondents in the case accused him of raising anti-national slogans in support of secessionist forces, especially once in 2018 on the floor of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

On Monday, the court asked him to “unconditionally accept” in an affidavit that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and he owed allegiance to the Constitution of India. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Lone, had responded that his client had already sworn his oath and allegiance to the Constitution as an MP.

On Tuesday, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, for the government, expressed unhappiness about the affidavit. He said the affidavit was not in line with what the court had wanted him to swear by.

Mr. Mehta said there was not a word in the affidavit from Mr. Lone swearing against terrorism or separatism. Mr. Mehta said the affidavit “only added insult to injury to the nation”.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said the court would analyse the affidavit and address the issue in its judgment.

