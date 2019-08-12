Eid al-Adha prayers at various mosques in the Valley peaceful: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday marked its first Eid after the revocation of its special status, even as security was tightened and restrictions were reimposed on the eve of the festival on Sunday.

All communication lines, including phones and the Internet, remained snapped for the seventh day and were unlikely to be restored on the occasion of the festival, a top security source had said on Sunday.

Eid al-Adha prayers on Monday morning at various mosques in the Kashmir Valley concluded without any violence, PTI reported police as saying.

“#Eid #prayers concluded #peacefully in various parts of the #valley. No untoward incident reported so far,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhury told The Hindu that the administration had a meeting with several Imams (religious heads) to prepare for the festival on Monday. A senior government official said prayers were unlikely to be allowed at Jamia Masjid, one of the biggest mosques, at Nowhatta. This was to prevent any large procession.

The authorities had also said that people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers.

Large gatherings, however, were not allowed in any part of the Valley, an official said on Monday.

