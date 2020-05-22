NationalJammu 22 May 2020 04:59 IST
J&K L-G Murmu greets people on occasion of ‘Jumat-ul-Vida’
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday conveyed his greetings to the people of the union territory on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.
He observed that Jumat-ul-Vida has a great spiritual significance and is an auspicious occasion.
Murmu said he hoped this occasion would be a harbinger of brotherhood, amity and harmony among the people and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
