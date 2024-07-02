J&K L-G, DGP see new criminal laws as ‘enabler, booster’ to fighting terror

As the J&K police started implementing the new criminal laws in J&K on Monday, J&K Lieutenant Governor and Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain expressed hope that these laws will “further strengthen” the State’s might to tackle terrorism.

“To establish the rule of law, fear (playing on the minds of officials) needs to be lowered. These new laws will be an enabler, a booster and a helpful framework under which the rule of law will be established. The idea of individual rights should not be allowed to sink the boat full of people,” DGP Swain said.

DGP Swain said the new laws provide “a clear legal mandate to tackle cross-border terrorism”. “It (new laws) has a dedicated section to combat organised crime, ensuring no room for unlawful activities orchestrated by syndicates that pose a grave threat to the internal security of the country. We are deeply aware that the responsibility now lies with us to ensure these reforms achieve their full potential,” he said.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police registered scores of cases in several districts under the new three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — introduced in the country. L-G Sinha presided over the implementation ceremony of the new laws in J&K at the police headquarters in Srinagar.

“New criminal laws address issues like terrorism, sedition, and mob lynching and ensure our system is just, humane, and future-ready. This law uses modern technology to ensure the accuracy and integrity of evidence. It introduces digital documentation and forensic advancements to strengthen the credibility of the judicial process,” he said.

L-G Sinha said these laws were designed to protect victim rights and ensure justice with a focus on human dignity, moving away from punitive colonial measures. “New criminal laws acknowledge that every individual, regardless of their past, has the potential for change,” he added.

J&K has witnessed more than three decades of militancy. To tackle militancy, security agencies have many a times faced allegations of “misuse of law”. J&K National Conference (JKNC) vice president and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his apprehensions over the new set of laws and its implementation in J&K.

“These laws were not reviewed as expected after the Lok Sabha elections due to the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government’s continuation. The problem lies in the way the laws are used. J&K might be the first to bear the brunt of these laws before their nationwide impact,” he said.

