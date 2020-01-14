J&K highway closed for second consecutive day

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to landslides and snowfall, leaving over 3000 vehicles stranded.
The traffic on the highway was closed due to shooting of stones from hillocks overlooking the arterial road at several places in Ramban district, traffic police officials said.
Heavy rains triggered the shooting of stones in Moumpassi, Digdole and Panthiyal areas on Monday afternoon, forcing suspension of the traffic, the official said.
Snowfall is also continuing on the Kashmir side of the highway including Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to the valley, since Sunday.
No vehicles were allowed from Nagrota in Jammu for Kashmir, they said.
As a result of the blockade of the highway, over 3000 vehicles are stranded at various places en route from Lakhanpur in Kathua district to Banihal belt of Ramban district and also on the Kashmir side.
