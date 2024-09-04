J&K High Court takes notice of The Hindu report, terms it ‘untrue’ 

The J&K High Court on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) took notice of the report published by The Hindu titled ‘NIA cases listed before J&K HC Bench led by Atul Sreedharan shifted’ and described it as “false, malicious and contemptuous as same amounts to interference in the administration of justice”.

“The Court is also disturbed by the incorrect factual aspect given in the social media post and also in the newspaper that one of us (Atul Sreedharan-J) had gone on leave on account of the change in roster which is patently untrue as the said Judge had taken a causal leave on 02.09.2024 on account of medical reasons,” the Division Bench, comprising justice Atul Sreedharan and Mohammad Yousuf Wani, observed, in the order.

The bench said this “misrepresentation not only misleads the public but also damages trust in the Judiciary...gives an impression that the said Judge went on a protest leave against a change in roster. This also given an impression that the said Judge is interested in getting certain cases of a particular type listed before him and decided”.

The court also said that the Registrar General’s note further disclosed that Hon’ble Chief Justice has from time to time constituted special Benches for prioritizing olds cases, detention and liberty matters and in this regard. “The roster was also modified as per previous practice, whereby inter alia the subject matters relating to NIA cases for Admission, Orders and Hearing and all Habeas Corpus petitions for Admission, Orders and Hearing were retained by Hon`ble Chief Justice (Acting)...,”it added.

The court also put on record that at no point of time, NIA petitions were heard by any Special Bench and “for the first time in order to expedite these matters, the NIA matters were considered as separate as same being a matter of liberty and concern for the security of the Country and in view of the sensitivity involved in these matters”.

The Court has asked the Registrar Judicial “to place this matter before Hon’ble the Chief Justice (Acting) to consider whether this matter should be placed before an appropriate Bench for initiation of criminal contempt against the publishers.

NOTE: The news item has been withdrawn. The publication was not intended to cast aspersions on the functioning of the Court or mislead the public. We apologise for any wrong impression that may have been conveyed by it. -- Editor