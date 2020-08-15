J&K has been integral part of existence of India: Lt. Governor Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in his speech on the eve of Independence Day on Friday said J&K has always been an integral part of the existence of India.

“J&K has a time honoured tradition of assimilating and embracing every religion and tradition right from Kalhan’s Rajtarangini to Shankaracharya’s Advaita, Sufi Islam to the Buddhist philosophy of Mahayana. And this peaceful and syncretic co-existence is reflected in the lives of the inhabitants of this land,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said J&K is the land of Rishi Kashyap and is also the land of Prophet Mohammad. “This land has also hosted Guru Nanak in his quest for enlightenment, while also accommodating the philosophy of Gautam Buddha.”

Lt. Governor Sinha said some wrong decisions were taken in J&K after independence. “These decisions inevitably led to resentment in the hearts of the people and distanced them from the rest. Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid great emphasis on Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat. But humanity conceded defeat to terrorism for decades in Kashmir, democracy suffered at the hands of vested interests, and Kashmiriyat was massacred to appease the hatred that ensued,” he said.

Mr Sinha said after the constitutional change enacted in 2019, the central government took 50 historic decisions to transform the face of the region.

“A new era of normalcy and development has dawned due to the changes effected in the last year,” he added.

Mr. Sinha said things have started to change now. “Works, which were never executed in 70 years, are being executed now. After 70 long years, drinking water has been made available in the Mohra Ambkhori mohalla of Kangri village in Rajouri,” he pointed out.

He said J&K has long suffered from scarcity of development. “We have to remove this scarcity. We have to create a healthy and educated society here. We have to create ultra modern and world class infrastructure here. It was the dream of Sardar Patel that whole India should not just exist as a political map, but also move forward together at the same time,” he added.

He said it was his strongest and cherished belief that J&K will immensely contribute to the realization of our dream of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat’.