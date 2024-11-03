GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K grenade attack: Do what it takes to punish terrorists, L-G Manoj Sinha tells security officials

Published - November 03, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. File

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The LG spoke to DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies on the grenade attack in Srinagar. He directed the security officials for an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates

Jammu and Kashmir(J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday (November 3, 2024) in the wake of a grenade attack directed the Union Territory's top police officer and other security officials to give a forceful response to the terrorists.

"The LG spoke to DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies on the grenade attack in Srinagar. He directed the security officials for an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates," an official spokesman said.

The LG asserted that the terrorists attacking civilians will have to pay a very heavy price.

"You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission," he said.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near a crowded flea market in Srinagar on Sunday (November 3, 2024) , injuring at least 11 civilians.

The grenade, however, missed the intended target and landed on a roadside, an officer said.

