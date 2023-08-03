J&K govt. hands over 192 flats to migrant workers in Jammu

August 03, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - JAMMU

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday August 2, 2023 handed over 192 flats to urban migrant workers in Jammu. These workers travel to J&K every year.

An official said a total 336 flats have been designated at an affordable rental of ₹2,200 per month and 192 flats were handed over to the beneficiaries at the Affordable Rental Housing Complex, Sunjwan, under the PMAY (Urban) Mission. The remaining flats will be handed over by the month of October this year, the official added.

Speaking on the occasion, L-G Sinha said, “Workers are the main drivers of J&K’s growth and improving their quality of life is our ultimate aim. Today marks the beginning of a new era for the entire working community of the Union Territory.”

It is the first time that J&K has set up facilities for migrant workers from across the country. L-G Sinha said the Complex will provide dignified living to urban poor, migrant workers and weaker sections of society near their workplace.

“Such initiatives will create a sustainable housing ecosystem for the underprivileged, bring qualitative change in the lives of a family, prevent the growth of future slums and address the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’,” L-G Sinha said.

Aid the urban poor

Officials said the initiative has been envisioned to provide rental housing for economically weaker sections, urban migrants, which include labour, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers, other service providers etc.), industrial workers, and migrants working with market and trade associations, educational and health institutions, hospitality sector, long term tourists and visitors, students or any other persons of such category.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti had earlier opposed the L-G administration’s move and alleged it was designed to settle outsiders in J&K.

