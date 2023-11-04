HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J&K Govt. bars employees from participating in strikes

The provision (under Rule 20(ii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971) is as under: ‘Demonstrations and strikes. No Government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other Government employee

November 04, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 05:48 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

J&K Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration on Friday amended service rules and barred all government employees from organising or participating in strikes.

The provision (under Rule 20(ii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971) is as under: ‘Demonstrations and strikes. No Government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other Government employee.’

According to the administration the new provision is not merely declaratory in nature and will definitely entail consequences. 

“Therefore, all Administrative Secretaries are requested to circulate these instructions to employees in their respective Department(s) to desist from uncalled for demonstrations and strikes: an act of serious indiscipline and misconduct”, the Government order reads.

It called for strict disciplinary action against employee(s) found involved in organising demonstrations and strikes”.

Around five lakh people work in the government sector in J&K and it is the main recruiting agency in the Union Territory (UT).

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami criticised the administration. “The order contravenes ILO conventions to which India is a party. Government employees only stage demonstrations and rallies when their legitimate and just demands are not fulfilled. The directive is yet another assault on the employees’ and workers’ constitutional rights,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.