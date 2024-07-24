ADVERTISEMENT

J&K encounter: militant shot dead, soldier injured in Kupwara

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:34 am IST

Srinagar

The operation to flush out miltants is in progress, says Army.

PTI

Army soldiers take positions during an encounter with militants at Tangdar area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Also read: Around 3,000 Army troops, 500 special forces inducted into Jammu area

"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

"In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added.

