J&K encounter: militant shot dead, soldier injured in Kupwara

An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops. In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

"In the ensuing fire fight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added.

