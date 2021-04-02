National

Encounter rages in J&K's Pulwama, militants trapped

Army jawans stand at an encounter site in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
Two to three militants are believed to be trapped, exchange of fire was reported for several hours,’ says police official.

An encounter is on between hiding militants and the security forces since Friday morning in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

“Two to three militants are believed to be trapped. Exchange of fire was reported for several hours. So far no body has been retrieved from the encounter site,” a police official said.

The police said it asked the trapped militants to surrender “but the offer was rejected”.

Internet service has been snapped in Pulwama as a precautionary measure.

