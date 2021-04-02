NationalSrinagar 02 April 2021 09:30 IST
Encounter rages in J&K's Pulwama, militants trapped
Two to three militants are believed to be trapped, exchange of fire was reported for several hours,’ says police official.
An encounter is on between hiding militants and the security forces since Friday morning in south Kashmir's Pulwama.
“Two to three militants are believed to be trapped. Exchange of fire was reported for several hours. So far no body has been retrieved from the encounter site,” a police official said.
The police said it asked the trapped militants to surrender “but the offer was rejected”.
Internet service has been snapped in Pulwama as a precautionary measure.
