J&K DGP Swain warns of strict action against cross-border threat

The Centre had instructed security agencies ‘to augment security arrangements’ in the wake of the recent attacks, the senior official said

Updated - June 15, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 05:53 pm IST - JAMMU/SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Army personnel near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. File

Army personnel near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R.R. Swain, who visited an encounter site at Saida village in Kathua, on June 15 said that a war was being “imposed”, and the strategy in response would be to “reduce the damage and eliminate” the enemy.

“We should accept a war being imposed on us from across [the border]. The enemy will try to inflict damage. Our strategy and tactics will be to reduce the damage and eliminate them. And we will kill them selectively soon,” Mr. Swain said. 

Home Minister reviews J&K security situation; calls high-level meeting on June 16

The statement came in the wake of four militant attacks in a week in the Jammu region. Nine pilgrims, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, and two militants have been killed in four separate incidents of militancy since June 9.

“The threat or challenge is coming from across [the border]. They [the handlers] have taken a decision to keep sending people in the wake of major setbacks in Kashmir. Those who thrived on it [militancy] will not abandon it easily. To keep themselves relevant and alive, they [the handlers] will keep sending people,” Mr. Swain said.

The DGP, however, was quick to add that the number of terrorists entering J&K “was not huge”. “They [terrorists] are like rats. The fact is they exist, and carry guns, and could confront innocent civilians,” he said.

“We have village defence group members, Special Operations Group personnel, Army, and CRPF. These terrorists cannot survive for long,” Mr. Swain said.

Reasi bus attack: Police release sketch of terrorist, announce ₹20 lakh reward for information

He urged locals to verify suspicious activity before informing the security forces. “There should be fewer false flags given the limited personnel we have. We need to be where we are required. Still, we are working on all big or small tip-offs,” he said.

The J&K DGP said the Centre had instructed security agencies “to augment security arrangements” in the wake of the recent attacks. “We are instructed to strengthen vigil and upgrade weapons as well as training. We will act decisively against them [terrorists],” he said.

Mr. Swain also warned against offering support to terrorists in J&K. “Such people [offering support] are very few. We will act strictly against them. Such people will be turned into an example for others, so that they shiver at the thought of repeating such acts,” he said.

SHO transferred

The Station House Officer (SHO), Pouni, was transferred for his alleged negligence to work with intelligence inputs. Inspector Suman Singh has been posted as the new SHO of Pouni, an official said. 

Nine pilgrims were killed in Reasi when the bus in which they were travelling came under fire while it was returning from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra.

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime) / act of terror / LoC tensions

