National

J&K DGP supports establishment of deradicalisation centres

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh addressing a press conference in Srinagar

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh addressing a press conference in Srinagar  

more-in

Some of the youth caught by the police did not seem to talk sense sometimes, he said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Monday supported the idea of setting up deradicalisation centres for youth, who have gone astray, in the trouble torn Union Territory.

“In recent times, there have been lot of efforts from Pakistan and it’s agencies to spur radicalisation in this area, some of our young minds have been affected by it and have gone astray. If such a facility (deradicalisation centre) comes up, it should be welcomed,” DGP Singh told reporters here.

He said some of the youth, who have been caught by the police, did not seem to talk sense sometimes.

“At our end, when we have got hold of such youth, they don’t seem to talk much sense at times,” he said.

Mr. Singh said if an attempt is made to set up a facility where experts in the subject and religious experts are part of it, it will help these youth.

“It will be a good development and it should be welcome,” the DGP said.

The idea of setting up deradicalisation centres for the misguided youth in Kashmir was first mooted by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, leading to criticism from some quarters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
police
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 7:00:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jk-dgp-supports-establishment-of-deradicalisation-centres/article30608058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY