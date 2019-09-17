J&K decision inspired by Patel’s vision: Modi

Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s vision inspired the Central government’s recent move on Jammu and Kashmir, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Praising the former Home Minister and his role IN unifying the country, Mr. Modi said the government’s move was aimed at resolving the decades-old issue having implications on national security.

On August 5 last, in an unprecedented move, the Modi administration abrogated Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the State into Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without Assembly.

Mr. Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday and celebrated his birthday in Gujurat, his home State, made the remarks while addressing a rally near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, where he offered prayers. The dam achieved the full reservoir level for the first time, prompting State-wide celebrations.

Lauding Sardar Patel for his role in the annexation of Hyderabad princely State with the Indian Union in 1948, the Prime Minister said September 17 was celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day because of the vision of the late leader.

Mr. Modi said he was happy to see the rising number of visitors to the Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel, built by the Gujarat government at a cost of Rs. 3000 crore overlooking the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river.

According to him, the 133-year-old Statue of Liberty in the United States got around 10,000 visitors a day, whereas about 8,500 people visited the 11-month-old Statue of Unity daily, making it one of the fastest growing tourist places in the country.

Mr. Modi, who visited the new garden and other amenities being developed around the statue, arrived at Kevadiya in the morning to take part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival being celebrated by the State government to mark the filling up of the dam to its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres due to heavy inflow of waters from Narmada’s catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh.