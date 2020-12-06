National

J&K DDC polls: Four govt employees suspended for dereliction of duty, model code violation

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote for the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, in Anantnag district south Kashmir on December 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Four government employees were suspended on December 6 for dereliction of election duty and violation of the model code of conduct in force in Jammu and Kashmir for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls, an official spokesperson said.

Kishtwar District Panchayat Election Officer Ashok Kumar Sharma suspended two employees of the education department for dereliction of election duty, the spokesperson said.

He said an inspector in the Forest Protection Force and a field supervisor in the State Forest Corporation have been suspended for their alleged involvement in political activities and violation of the model code.

Additional District Development Commissioner Mohammad Hanief Malik will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter involving the education department employees, the spokesperson said.

Chatroo Sub Divisional Magistrate Inderjeet Singh Parihar has been asked to probe the matter involving forest officials and furnish a report within 15 days, the spokesman said.

The District Development Council election in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in multiple phases.

Comments
Related Articles

Actress Vijayashanti to join BJP

Judge’s death: Gujarat High Court, other courts to remain shut on Monday

Support pours in from various quarters for ‘Bharat Bandh’, says Kisan Morcha leaders

Coronavirus | 11% of symptomatic negative cases in Delhi were positive after RT-PCR

Kushwaha-Nitish meeting triggers reunion buzz, RLSP chief downplays speculations

PAGD facing existential crisis, says BJP ahead of 4th phase of DDC elections

FIR lodged against Tejashwi Yadav, 18 other Opposition leaders for staging protest in support of farmers without permission

Working to make India free of discrimination only truthful way to pay homage to Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi

Three ranking rebel leaders of Manipur arrested

Two minor sisters from PoK inadvertently cross into India in JK’s Poonch

Hopeful of implementation of CAA by January, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Nothing wrong in naming RCGB new campus after RSS ideologue: V. Muraleedharan

Bajrang Dal leader’s threat to beat up Hindus visiting church to be probed

Over 2,500 Court complexes to get video conference cabins to boost virtual hearings

After Adhikari, yet another Bengal Minister voices discontent over party functioning

Majority of drug seizures reported from four States in 2019-20: DRI

Boxer Vijender Singh says will return Khel Ratna if farmers’ demands not accepted

Dilli Chalo | AAP extends support to December 8 ‘Bharat bandh’ called by farmers’ groups

Delhi BJP spokesperson, wife killed in road accident in UP

New ordinance: Moradabad police arrest Muslim man who came to register marriage with Hindu girl

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 6:47:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jk-ddc-polls-four-govt-employees-suspended-for-dereliction-of-duty-model-code-violation/article33263808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY