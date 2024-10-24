GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah, discusses Statehood issue

The officials said that it was a courtesy call during which the Chief Minister apprised the Union Home Minister about the situation and also discussed the issue of restoration of Statehood

Updated - October 24, 2024 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on October 23, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The newly elected Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) and discussed issues related to the Union Territory including early restoration of Statehood, officials said.

On his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week, Mr. Abdullah spent nearly 30 minutes with the Home Minister, they said.

The officials said that it was a courtesy call during which the Chief Minister apprised the Union Home Minister about the situation and also discussed the issue of restoration of Statehood.

Mr. Abdullah's visit follows the terror attack in the Gangangeer area of Ganderbal district, where terrorists mercilessly killed seven individuals, including a doctor, just three days ago.

Since the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory in 2019, the police force has been under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.

During his stay in Delhi, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the central leadership, including an anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Abdullah's National Conference achieved a remarkable victory in the recent assembly polls in the Union Territory, securing 42 out of the 90 seats.

In a significant move during his first Cabinet meeting, a resolution was passed urging the central government to restore the Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in its original form.

Jammu & Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha calls Assembly session on November 4

This restoration is seen as a crucial step towards initiating a healing process, reinstating constitutional rights and safeguarding the unique identity of the region's residents.

With the J&K Cabinet's endorsement, the Chief Minister has been empowered to engage with the Prime Minister and the central government to advocate for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood, the officials said.

This resolution was also approved by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:57 am IST

