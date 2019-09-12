J&K blames Pak. for continuing curbs on communication

Pakistan’s continuous provocations are hampering easing of communication lines, especially mobile phones and Internet here, the Jammu and Kashmir government said on Thursday.

“There continues to be tremendous provocation from across the border. Therefore, any decision must factor in that provocation in easing communication further. Our consistent effort is to remove restrictions as much as possible and as quickly as possible,” said government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

The Internet facility and mobile phones continue to remain off for the 39th day on Thursday. Over 60 lakh mobile users have been affected by the government move.

‘Permanent neighbour’

In reply to a question on Pakistan being a “permanent neighbour,” Mr. Kansal said that country’s provocations had not stopped us from opening 96 land line exchanges. “They have not stopped us from easing restrictions on movement. They will not stop us from further action too. We will ease them at appropriate time.”

He said there was a consistent decline in the number of law and order situations after August 16, when it peaked. “There are attempts to enforce a shutdown by militants, anti-nationals and miscreants. However, action is being taken against them,” said Mr. Kansal.