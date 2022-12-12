J&K Bank needs to do extra for specially-disabled to realise PM’s inclusive growth: Jitendra Singh

December 12, 2022 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - SRINAGAR

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday, December 11, 2022 asked J&K Bank to walk an extra mile by supporting specially-abled persons under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and contributed in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive growth.

“The J&K Bank should walk an extra mile by supporting specially-abled persons and provide them completely hassle-free banking and relevant financial services, so that this section of our society also reaps the benefits of Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive growth and development,” Dr. Singh said.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology was speaking at a function held on the theme Divyang Aur Parivar Maha Sammelan in Jammu’s Kathua.

Baldev Prakash, managing director of the J&K Bank, highlighted the emphasis of the religio-cultural scriptures of the country like Mahabharata on virtues of self-reliance.

“Besides personal will and people’s sympathy, it is social help in the form of organisations like SAKSHAM that encourages and supports these ‘divyang’ persons and their families to become self-reliant so as to meet their daily challenges. We feel very glad to collaborate with SAKSHAM and salute the organisation for this great socio-national cause,” he said.

He said it was this spirit of self-reliance that has been incorporated into the economic policy of the nation under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Modi as Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

“The principle of self-reliance remains at the core of strong and powerful nations. The founder of J&K Bank Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Ji also had a noble vision of seeing his people as self-reliant, which we, as a responsible financial institution, work upon everyday to realize through various Government sponsored schemes and other in-house products to make them economically self-sufficient,” he added.