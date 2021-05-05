J&K assistant professor, naib tehsildar dismissed without inquiry

Lieutenant Governor invokes Article 311

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismmed an assistant professor and a naib tehsildar from government service saying it was “in the interest of the security of the state”.

The administration invoked Article 311 of the Constitition to terminate their service without holding any official inquiry.

The termination order said Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Said was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a naib tehsildar from Pulwama, warranted dismissal from service under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311.

“It’s in the interest of the security of the state...It is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr. Wani,” it read.

According to the police records, the security forces busted a hideout inside a shop in 2020, which was allegedly owned by the officer.

In a similar order, the Lieutenant-Governor dismissed Abdul Bari Naik, an assistant professor of Geography at Government Degree College, Women, in Udhampur.

His termination came after the police records suggested that Mr. Naik, a resident of Kulgam, was allegedly involved in “anti-national” activities. The police had earlier arrested Mr. Bari under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Three government employees have been terminated this month following reports by the newly introduced Special Task Force which was set up to monitor the activities of government employees. Earlier, a government teacher from Kupwara was also dismissed.

Parties raise objection

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti criticised the move of the Union Territory administration.

“In the middle of a pandemic, the Government of India should focus on saving lives instead of firing government employees on flimsy grounds in Kashmir. No wonder its misplaced priorities have converted India into ‘shamshan ghats’and ‘kabristans’. The living continue to suffer and the dead are deprived of dignity,” Ms. Mufti said.

The J&K Apni Party termed the expulsions “unfortunate and avoidable decisions”.

“India is the world’s biggest democracy. It’s not a fragile country that a poor and hapless teacher, who has already been acquitted by the law of the land, could prove detrimental to its security concerns. I would fervently appeal to the Lt. Governor to revisit this decision,” JKAP president Altaf Bukhari said.

People’s Conference leader and sarpanch Javid Mir also described the termination of the teacher from Kupwara as “unfortunate”.

“It seems some elements within the system have misled the Lt. Governor on such a sensitive subject, which has fuelled the level of insecurity and alienation among the people, especially the employees. The teacher has been barred from his rights to a dignified livelihood and his family left starving in the most inhumane manner,” Mr. Mir said.