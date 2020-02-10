J&K administration to allocate 100-acre land for TTD temple

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has agreed in principle to allot 100-acre land along the Jammu-Katra highway to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams for constructing a replica of the Tirumala temple there.

TTD hopes to complete the construction of the temple along with a Vedic School and Hospital in two years time, MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy who led the delegation of TTD Board said on Monday. Talking to The Hindu over phone from Delhi, Mr. Reddy said two sites were identified as suitable for constructing the temple.

Free of cost

The delegation met J&K Lt. Governor G.C. Murmu who agreed to allot the land free of cost for constructing the temple. The process of transferring the land to TTD was expected to be completed in 15 days, he said.

“Acting on the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the team has shortlisted two sites at Dhummi and Majin in Jammu districts. We also met the Chief Secretary of J&K and explained the details of our project. It has been a long pending demand of pilgrims from many North Indian states visiting Tirumala that a replica of the temple be constructed in Jammu,” he said..

Mr. Reddy said that funds for constructing the temple, Vedic school, marriage hall and hospital would be raised from devotees and TTD would also contribute to the extent possible. Asked about security concerns in the newly formed Union Territory the Rajya Sabha Member said that Jammu was peaceful and there was no threat whatsoeve. ​

​"Jammu is a peaceful place. Life is absolutely normal and no untoward incidents reported in the area. We have taken all aspects, including security, access to the site, availability of water and transport facilities, into consideration before finalising the two sites. More importantly, the sites are located on the highway leading to the Vaishno Devi temple," he added.​