J&K administration releases four politicians from detention

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released four political leaders who were detained since August 5.

The four leaders were among 3,000 persons who were detained or arrested citing security reasons in run up to August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah moved two Bills in Rajya Sabha to revoke the special status of J&K under Article 370 and to downgrade and bifurcate the State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Among those released is Abid Hussain Ansari, a prominent Shia leader and senior member of Sajad Lone's party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC). He is a former MLA from Zadibal and the uncle of top Shia cleric Imran Ansari who was released last month.

The other three middle rung leaders who were released are Noor Mohammad, a National Conference worker; Yawar Dilawar Mir, PDP spokesperson and former MLA; and Shoaib Lone from the Congress party.

All of them were lodged at Centaur hotel in Srinagar that was turned into a subsidiary jail on August 4.

A senior official said the four were detained under section 107 of CrPC and signed a bond "not to commit a breach of peace" before they were released.

Around 3,000 persons were detained in J&K since August 5 but many were released subsequently. Officials say that currently around 800 persons are either in detention or under arrest, which includes 250 in jails outside the State. The detainees include three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Few days ago, some leaders detained in Jammu were released and a delegation of National Conference was allowed to meet party patriarch Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar where he is detained under Public Safety Act.