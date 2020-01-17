National

J&K administration releases 4 politicians from house arrest

Photo for representation: A soldier patrols as it snows outside the Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar on December 20, 2019.

Photo for representation: A soldier patrols as it snows outside the Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar on December 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The politicians were released late on Thursday night

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released from house arrest four politicians — one each from the NC, PDP, PC and Congress— after keeping them in detention for over five months following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said on Friday.

The four politicians released late Thursday night include a former minister and a former deputy Speaker of the last Assembly of the erstwhile State.

“Former minister Abdul Haq Khan from PDP, former deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, former MLA Mohammad Abbas Wani from Peoples Conference and former MLA Abdul Rashid from Congress have been released from house detention,” the officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 12:58:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jk-administration-releases-4-politicians-from-house-arrest/article30584029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY