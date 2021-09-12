National

J&K admin terminates services of judge

The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated services of civil judge with immediate effect.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday by the Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, on the directions of the J&K Lieutenant Governor.

“On the recommendations of the Hon'ble Full Court of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor is pleased to order the termination of services of Mr. Mohammad Yousuf Allai, Civil Judge [Jr. Division]/Munsiff [under suspension] with immediate effect,” the order read.

It, however, gave no reason for the termination.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 5:52:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jk-admin-terminates-services-of-judge/article36409845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY