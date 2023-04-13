JItan Ram Manjhi meets Amit Shah but says he stands firmly with Nitish

April 13, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bihar’s ruling mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) constituent and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi may have tried to downplay any overt political meaning to his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on April 13, 2023, but the BJP has insisted that it portends more desertions in the Nitish Kumar camp before the 2024 General Election.

Mr. Manjhi, a former chief minister of Bihar, met with Mr. Shah ostensibly to recommend that public figures from Bihar like Dasarath Manjhi, former chief ministers Karpuri Thakur and Srikrishna Sinha (the first chief minister of the State) be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, and said that nothing more be read into the visit. “I’m with Nitish Kumar, who is working hard to unite the Opposition irrespective of whether he becomes Prime Minister of the country or not,” said Mr. Manjhi.

BJP MLA Vijay Sinha, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, however, categorically stated that a political change was under way in the State’s politics. Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “A big change is under way in Bihar, there is a fear in the mahagathbandhan that Nitish Kumar, due to his ambitions, may sink the whole ship; therefore many are preparing to jump ship. Let 2023 pass, Nitish Kumar will stand alone. Possibly his ‘international unit president’ Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh may be by his side but no one else.”

After the BJP and the Janata Dal (U) parted ways for the second time in 2022, the BJP has been without allies in Bihar. While leaders like Upendra Kushwaha have left the JD(U) since, the BJP is expecting more desertions in the mahagathbandhan camp as the JD(U) comes more and more under the influence of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar with Nitish Kumar concentrating on national politics and ambitions.

In fact, Mr. Sinha had pungent words about Mr. Kumar’s visit to New Delhi and attempts to forge a unified Opposition with the Congress and other parties. “After setting fire to Bihar, he is trying to set fire to the entire country. Everyone knows that this man has no principles or vision. Nitish Kumar had in the past fought against corruption of Lalu Prasad, with the BJP acting as Chanakya making him Chandragupta (Mauryan emperor). This fake Chandragupta is now hand in glove with the same Lalu Prasad who he fought against earlier. The Congress party that he (Mr. Kumar) fought against in the name of social justice, is now his ally. For his ambition, he is ready to fall at anyone’s feet and is insulting the name of Bihar. Such people who flip sides and have no ideology or principles are not trusted by the people. Such opportunists are dangerous for democracy,” he said.

Mr. Sinha said that Mr. Kumar’s sojourn in Delhi, while Biharisharif and Sasaram (where there was violence over Ram Navmi celebrations) “is burning” was a “betrayal of Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpuri Thakur” . “He is inciting caste and communal feelings in people,” said Mr. Sinha.