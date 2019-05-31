Jipmer entrance test tomorrow

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research will conduct, on June 2, a common computer-based on-line entrance examination to fill 200 MBBS seats.

The online test will be held in 280 centres spread across the country. The merit list is expected to be released on or before June 21. The first counselling will be held in the last week of June, the statement said.

A statement from the institute said 1,84,272 candidates had applied for the exam. As many as 2,279 candidates were appearing from Puducherry.

The candidates and their parents were advised to visit the exam venue one day prior to the exam date. The parents were not allowed inside the exam centre and latecomers would not be entertained, the statement said.

The students would be allowed to enter the exam hall after a thorough frisking. Candidates would be allowed to carry only hall tickets along with valid identity proof and photocopies of the same ID proof.

Cellular phones, calculators, watches, alarm clocks, digital watches with built-in-calculators, ear phones and other electronic gadgets would not be allowed inside the hall.