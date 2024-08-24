Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan compares Hemant Soren with ‘Ravan’

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday attacked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by comparing him with Ravan, the 10-headed demon king, over the police action against Yuva Akrosh March taken out by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Ranchi.

During the protest march, Jharkhand police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the BJP youth workers protesting against the State government at Morabadi Ground in which several BJP workers got injured. It all happened when the protesters started pelting stones in which even the police jawans got injured.

Before the protest march, the Jharkhand police had clamped the prohibitory order and banned demonstration and public meeting near the ground from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

‘Crushing democratic movement’

“Attempts are being made to crush the democratic movement. Barbed wire has been installed as if terrorists are coming. Hemant ji, I want to tell your government that even Ravan’s ego came to an end and if you think that you can crush the fight for justice and rights then it’s wrong,” Mr. Chouhan, who is also BJP’s Jharkhand Assembly election in-charge, said in Ranchi while interacting with the media.

He further said: “I am surprised. Even I was the Chief Minister [of Madhya Pradesh] for four terms but I don’t understand why Hemant Soren is afraid? He has already pushed Jharkhand into lawlessness and youth are there on the streets to seek justice. They are asking what his government has promised to give ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 as unemployment allowance which he did not give. How long you will crush them, now people are coming to dethrone you. This act is the last nail in the coffin of the Hemant Soren government, his government is just [going to be there] for two more months.”

Police were forced to take action as thousands of BJP workers were marching towards the CM’s residence and to stop them, police had to use water cannons and tear gas to control the crowd. There was a clash between the police and Yuva Morcha workers near Oxygen Park in the State capital. BJP MLA C.P. Singh and general secretary (organisation) Karamveer Singh were also injured in the incident.

Lashing out at the State government over the action against the BJP youth workers, party State president Babulal Marandi said that the anger of the youth shows that the countdown of the Soren government has begun.

Mr. Marandi, who also participated in the Yuva Aakrosh Rally at Morabadi Ground, said that the way the youth have turned out in large numbers and got stopped at various places, shows the level of anger against the incumbent government.

Later, the BJP leader posted a message on social media platform X demanding judicial inquiry over the police action.

“Today, during my speech, some tear gas shells were fired at Morabadi Ground. Not one, but 7-8 tear gas shells were fired. Some tear gas shells were fired parallel to the stage. We demand a judicial inquiry into the undemocratic manner in which the youth/unemployed were prevented from coming to Ranchi today and the manner in which an attempt was made to provoke the public by releasing tear gas and creating obstruction and causing damage during my address,” Mr. Marandi said in the post.

On the other hand, even ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers on Friday held protest marches across the State against the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The JMM workers took out ‘Jharkhandi Adhikar Marches’ in various districts to protest against the Centre’s policies and protect the rights of the State’s citizens.

Mr. Soren posted a message on X saying: “The continued ignorance of the rights and dignity of the people of Jharkhand will not be tolerated anymore. We will now fight for our rights.”

