Two Jharkhand police SIs questioned by police in Delhi for ‘suspected spying’ on Champai Soren

Two Jharkhand Police sub-inspectors (SI) who were staying in a five-star hotel in New Delhi for the past few days were questioned by Delhi Police, with sources saying on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) they were suspected to have been spying on the State's former Chief Minister Champai Soren.

According to the Delhi Police sources, both the officers are posted with Jharkhand' Police's special branch and were picked up and questioned on Tuesday night (August 27, 2024) by a team of Chanakyapuri police station in New Delhi.

“The two were taken to the police station from the five-star hotel in the city where they were staying for the past few days,” the sources said. The two police officers were later allowed to go. They said the two officers said they had come to Delhi on routine duty.

Earlier, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Champai Soren had been under "surveillance of his own government" police for the past five months.

“The two SIs were held by people close to the former Chief Minister from a Delhi hotel while they were keeping a watch on him,” Mr. Sarma said.

