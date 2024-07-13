Three-day national level RSS meet kicks-off in Ranchi

The three-day national level Prant Pracharak (regional heads) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced on July 12 in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is among those present.

All the Prant Pracharaks from across the country were present. Along with Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand will also witness Assembly elections later this year. The meeting is important for the BJP in Jharkhand because the INDIA bloc performed well in the Lok Sabha election.

The meeting was held in the auditorium of Sarala Birla University, Ranchi and it will continue till July 14. All the Prant Pracharaks, Sah Prant Pracharak (associate regional heads) and Kshetra Pracharaks (zonal heads) have gathered for the meeting from 46 regions across the country.

In the recently concluded general election, the BJP suffered a jolt in the tribal dominated State. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led grand alliance performed better in the State in comparison to the last general election in which the NDA won 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

The NDA managed to win only nine Lok Sabha seats while five seats went to the INDIA bloc. This was despite road shows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is believed that whenever the BJP loses its control, the RSS plays the role of saviour by sending experienced workers to run the organisation. Following the electoral setback, the RSS had expressed its disappointment at the arrogance of its leaders.

Mr. Bhagwat had openly stated at an RSS meet in Nagpur a week after the Lok Sabha results were announced that a true sevak maintains dignity and follows decorum while working and he does not arrogantly claim that “I did this work.”

Many RSS workers are likely to join the BJP to oversee organisational work ahead of the Assembly elections.

