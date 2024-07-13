GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day national level RSS meet kicks-off in Ranchi

The meeting assumes importance because of Assembly elections to be held in three States later this year, including Jharkhand. The BJP suffered a jolt in the tribal dominated state in the general election 

Published - July 13, 2024 05:12 am IST - PATNA

Amit Bhelari
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, at Sarla Birla School in Ranchi on July 12, 2024.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, at Sarla Birla School in Ranchi on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The three-day national level Prant Pracharak (regional heads) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced on July 12 in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is among those present.

All the Prant Pracharaks from across the country were present. Along with Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand will also witness Assembly elections later this year. The meeting is important for the BJP in Jharkhand because the INDIA bloc performed well in the Lok Sabha election.

The meeting was held in the auditorium of Sarala Birla University, Ranchi and it will continue till July 14. All the Prant Pracharaks, Sah Prant Pracharak (associate regional heads) and Kshetra Pracharaks (zonal heads) have gathered for the meeting from 46 regions across the country.

In the recently concluded general election, the BJP suffered a jolt in the tribal dominated State. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led grand alliance performed better in the State in comparison to the last general election in which the NDA won 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

The NDA managed to win only nine Lok Sabha seats while five seats went to the INDIA bloc. This was despite road shows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is believed that whenever the BJP loses its control, the RSS plays the role of saviour by sending experienced workers to run the organisation. Following the electoral setback, the RSS had expressed its disappointment at the arrogance of its leaders.

Mr. Bhagwat had openly stated at an RSS meet in Nagpur a week after the Lok Sabha results were announced that a true sevak maintains dignity and follows decorum while working and he does not arrogantly claim that “I did this work.”

Many RSS workers are likely to join the BJP to oversee organisational work ahead of the Assembly elections.

Related Topics

Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.