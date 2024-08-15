GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three budding hockey players struck dead by lightning in Jharkhand

The players were going to participate in a hockey competition in Jhapla of the Tutikela Panchayat, and they stood under a tree to avoid the rain

Published - August 15, 2024 03:45 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari

Three budding hockey players died and five others were injured in a lightning strike in Simdega district of Jharkhand on Wednesday. The incident took place in Tutikela village of Simdega. According to the police, all the players were standing under a tree to avoid rain.

The players were going to participate in a hockey competition in Jhapla of the Tutikela Panchayat under the Kolebira police station area where heavy rain started, and everyone stood under a tree to avoid rain. Suddenly lightning struck at the spot.

“Three budding hockey players — Senan Dang, Nirmal Horo and Enos Budh — died while Clement Bagay, Jailesh Bagay, Salim Bagay, Patras Bagay and Patras Dang, who were standing with them got seriously injured,” Simdega Sub Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar told The Hindu.

A medical team and police team rushed to the spot and the injured were sent to the Kolebira community health centre.

In the case of lightning, ₹4 lakh is given by the State government to the next of kin of the deceased.

