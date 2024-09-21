Suspension of mobile Internet for examination ‘arbitrary decree’ to hide Jharkhand government failure: BJP

The Opposition BJP in Jharkhand has termed the State Government Order to suspend mobile Internet services for five hours on Saturday and Sunday (September 21 and 22, 2024), in view of a competitive exam, as another “decree" to hide its "failed" system.

“The suspension of mobile Internet services began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 1.30 p.m. on Saturday (September 21, 2024) and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday, in a bid to check any malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE),” an official notification said.

"When the Jharkhand government could not create a foolproof system to prevent malpractice in the examination, they shut down Internet for 3.5 crore people in the entire State," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo said. “It is another arbitrary decree to hide the failed system of the dispensation,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also criticised the move to suspend mobile Internet services, asserting that it will cause a lot of inconvenience for people. “The directive shows the failure of the Jharkhand government to check unfair means in examinations,” the BJP leader said.

“He also claimed that broadband services have also been suspended in the State along with mobile Internet. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is conducting the examination in 823 centres, and around 6.39 lakh candidates are appearing for the test,” an official said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Friday (September 20, 2024) said he discussed with senior officials about preparations for the examination. “Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he had said on X.

“If anybody tries to do something wrong during the examination, even by mistake, we will deal with them strictly,” Mr. Soren added.

