Shivraj Chouhan accuses JMM, Congress of corruption in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, saying women were not safe in the State. He accused the government of widespread corruption.

Mr. Chouhan, the BJP’s in-charge for Jharkhand, took a dig at the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, referring to them as Kumbhakarrna, the younger brother of Ravana from the Hindu epic Ramayan.

“Kumbhakarna used to sleep for six months and stay awake for six months. When he was awake, he would only eat, but the Kumbhakarnas like JMM and Congress keep eating for 12 months. These people are eating cement, sand, stones, and coal [referring to corruption]. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is sending ration for the people but the Hemant Soren government is not shying away from eating the ration of poor people,” Mr. Chouhan said. He was speaking at a public meeting after the BJP’s Giridih candidate, Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi, filed his nomination.

Mr. Chouhan accused the State government of corruption in the Union government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, under which drinking water is provided through tap connections to households in rural areas, and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Mr. Chouhan said Mr. Soren had not kept his promise of providing employment to five lakh people.

“We wish everyone to be happy, we wish everyone to be healthy, we wish for Jharkhand’s progress, but this State cannot be happy as long as Congress and JMM are there. Rahul Gandhi says he is running Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. In Jharkhand, [Congress Minister] Irfan Ansari is running Rahul’s shop. These people are engaged in spreading hatred. The Congress party trades in hatred,” Mr. Chouhan said.

He was referring to the alleged derogatory remarks made by Mr. Ansari against BJP candidate Sita Soren.

Mr. Chouhan said the Congress insulted mothers and sisters every day. “They just insulted our sister Sita Soren. Who is Sita Soren? Wife of the late Durga Soren, daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren and Bhabhi of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Bhabhi is given the status of a mother and Irfan Ansari insulted the mother. In Jharkhand, daughters are not safe,” Mr. Chouhan said.

Mr. Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, on Sunday said that though he had not made any such statement, he would not hesitate to apologise if it hurt Ms. Soren.

‘Rampant infiltration’

Speaking at another rally, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted the Soren government over alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in the Santhal Pargana region.

“The population of tribal is continuously decreasing and the population of Muslims is increasing. A major reason for this is Bangladeshi infiltration. Instead of stopping infiltration, Hemant Soren’s government is encouraging it. These infiltrators are destroying the culture and occupying the land and property in Jharkhand,” Mr. Sarma said.

