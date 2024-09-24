Sewage management in four Jharkhand districts paints ‘very grim picture’: NGT

While hearing a matter regarding pollution in the Ganga River, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) observed that sewage management in four districts of Jharkhand paints a “very grim picture”.

“The reports on behalf of the DC, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Sahibganj and Ramgarh have been filed. The same has been examined by us. On examining reports of DCs for the Districts Sahibganj, Ramgarh, Dhanbad and Bokaro, we find a very grim picture of sewage management,” an NGT Bench headed by chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava state in the order dated September 13.

The tribunal is considering the issue of prevention and control of pollution in the river and the matter is being taken up State-wise and district-wise.

“Nothing has been pointed out as to what action the NMCG has taken to ensure the prevention of the flow of untreated sewage in river Ganga or its tributaries, except by stating that the funds have been provided for the construction of STPs in the districts under consideration and their monitoring is done and directions issued,” said the Bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A. Senthil Vel.

“We also take note of the fact that the information provided by the different districts of the State of Jharkhand is not complete in all respects,” the Bench added.

The Bench said there was no disclosure about the performance of STPs for fecal coliform and 1.2 MLD (million litres per day) is still required to be connected with existing STPs in Sahibganj district.

