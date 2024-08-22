ADVERTISEMENT

Seven held as Jharkhand ATS raids hideouts of terror group AQIS

Published - August 22, 2024 12:53 pm IST - Ranchi

The raids that started in the early morning were being conducted in 14 locations in Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga, following a tip-off about sleeper cell agents of AQIS

PTI

Seven people allegedly linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) were detained by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in raids in different parts of the state on Thursday (August 22), an official said.

The raids that started in the early morning were being conducted in 14 locations in Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga, following a tip-off about sleeper cell agents of AQIS, he said.

"The raids are still going on. Around seven persons allegedly linked to the organisation have been detained so far. Evidence is being verified. Based on the evidence, arrests would be made," Superintendent of Police (ATS) Rishabh Jha told PTI.

