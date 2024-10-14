ADVERTISEMENT

Seat-sharing among NDA partners for Jharkhand polls almost final: Himanta

Published - October 14, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Ranchi

He said the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest in two constituencies, while the seat-sharing talks with LJP (Ram Vilas) will be held in coming days

PTI

Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP Assembly Election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (October 14, 2024) said the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners for the assembly elections in Jharkhand was "almost final", and the first list of candidates would be announced within 48 hours of the declaration of the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sarma, who is one of the in charge of the BJP for the assembly elections, was speaking to the reporters after a meeting of the party's election committee.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Decision on seat-sharing with allies after MCC announcement, says State Congress chief

"Seat-sharing among NDA partners is almost final. As soon as the Election Commission declares the model code of conduct (MCC) we will issue the first list within 24 to 48 hours. We are waiting for the EC's announcement," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU Party will contest 9-11 seats, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The seat-sharing talks with the AJSU Party are almost final. There is some problem pertaining to one seat. We will resolve that by Tuesday," Mr. Sarma said.

After Chirag Paswan, another NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi says his party willing to go solo in Jharkhand poll

He said the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest in two constituencies, while the seat-sharing talks with LJP (Ram Vilas) will be held in coming days after its chief Chirag Paswan comes back from abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said candidates for almost all the seats have been finalised, barring five or six, and the decision on those will be taken soon.

"The election committee will meet again tomorrow, followed by the party's parliamentary board meeting," Mr. Sarma said.

The elections to the 81-member assembly are due this year as the term of the present House will end on January 5, 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US