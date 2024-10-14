GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seat-sharing among NDA partners for Jharkhand polls almost final: Himanta

He said the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest in two constituencies, while the seat-sharing talks with LJP (Ram Vilas) will be held in coming days

Published - October 14, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP Assembly Election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Ranchi.

Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP Assembly Election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (October 14, 2024) said the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners for the assembly elections in Jharkhand was "almost final", and the first list of candidates would be announced within 48 hours of the declaration of the polls.

Mr. Sarma, who is one of the in charge of the BJP for the assembly elections, was speaking to the reporters after a meeting of the party's election committee.

"Seat-sharing among NDA partners is almost final. As soon as the Election Commission declares the model code of conduct (MCC) we will issue the first list within 24 to 48 hours. We are waiting for the EC's announcement," he said.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU Party will contest 9-11 seats, he said.

"The seat-sharing talks with the AJSU Party are almost final. There is some problem pertaining to one seat. We will resolve that by Tuesday," Mr. Sarma said.

He said the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will contest in two constituencies, while the seat-sharing talks with LJP (Ram Vilas) will be held in coming days after its chief Chirag Paswan comes back from abroad.

He said candidates for almost all the seats have been finalised, barring five or six, and the decision on those will be taken soon.

"The election committee will meet again tomorrow, followed by the party's parliamentary board meeting," Mr. Sarma said.

The elections to the 81-member assembly are due this year as the term of the present House will end on January 5, 2025.

