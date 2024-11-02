Request PM, Shah with folded hands to clear Jharkhand's ₹1.36 lakh crore coal dues: Hemant

Ahead of the scheduled visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to poll-bound Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday (November 2, 2024) requested the Centre with folded hands to clear ₹1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the State.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in Jharkhand on November 4 while Mr. Shah will address three public meetings on Sunday.

"The PM and the home minister are coming to Jharkhand. I once again request them with folded hands to clear the outstanding [coal dues] of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhandis. This amount is crucial for Jharkhand," Mr. Soren posted on X.

He also appealed to BJP MPs to facilitate clearance of the amount.

"I would also appeal to my BJP colleagues, especially the MPs, to help Jharkhandis in getting our dues," Soren posted on the microblogging site, sharing a copy of a letter to the Prime Minister.

Soren emphasised that the dues with central PSUs, like Coal India, are "rightful" to the state and claimed that "non-clearance is causing irreparable harm to Jharkhand’s development".

"I, Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, am drawing your attention towards a serious issue which is creating obstacles in the path of the state's development. Our dues from coal companies stand at Rs 1.36 lakh crore," Mr. Soren wrote in the letter to the PM.

"In spite of provisions in the law and judicial pronouncements, coal companies are not making any payment... These questions have been raised at various forums, including your kind office, the Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog. But till now this compensation [₹1.36 lakh crore] has not yet been paid," he said.

A recent ruling by a nine-judge Supreme Court bench affirmed the state's right to collect its mining and royalty dues.

Mr. Soren pointed out that the development of Jharkhand and essential socio-economic projects are getting hampered owing to the non-clearance of dues.

"Jharkhand is an under-developed state and there are lots of social economic development projects which are getting hampered due to non-payment of our justifiable demands," Mr. Soren wrote.

Last month, he suggested a direct debit from Coal India's account to the state, similar to the arrangement made for Jharkhand State Electricity Board dues to the DVC.

"This delay in payment of the just demand raised by the state has constrained me to write to you that this negligence is causing irreparable damage to Jharkhand and its people. Various social sector schemes in education, health, women & child development, clean drinking water and last mile connectivity are unable to be translated on the ground because of lack of funds," Mr. Soren said.

Earlier, he accused the central government of indifference to the state's plight, highlighting the disparity in treatment regarding dues.

"If state-run power companies delay payments, we face 12 per cent interest and direct debits, yet coal companies' dues remain unpaid," he had remarked.

The difference in policy between dues which are "payable by us" and dues that are "payable to us" shows a "dichotomy and is arbitrary, to say the least, which puts the state in a very disadvantaged position", he had claimed.

He stressed that the people of Jharkhand "want justice, not privileges".

"The people of Jharkhand have fought a long struggle for their State, and now we want proper use of our resources and rights. We will use our outstanding amount of ₹1.36 lakh crore to take Jharkhand on a new path of development - a development that protects the interests of our environment, tribals and every Jharkhandi community," he said.

Mr. Soren also said the funds will be utilised for improving education and health services so that children have a bright future.

"We will better protect our language and culture so that our identity remains intact... The central government should take a decision on our rights and our money soon and should not become an obstacle in the development of Jharkhand but should become a partner," the CM said.

Earlier the ruling JMM had put up massive billboards in Ranchi last month demanding payment of ₹1.36 lakh crore allegedly due to the state in the form of coal royalties.

The hoardings came up barely a fortnight after Soren shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the same demand.

The huge hoardings displayed at prominent locations in the city questioned: “When will we get ₹1.36 lakh crore dues for the development of Jharkhand's displaced, Dalits, minorities, farmers, youth, tribals, poor, children and women?” The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and 20.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Altogether 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.