Ready to contest alone in Jharkhand, says Union Minister and key NDA ally Chirag Paswan  

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a key partner of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, is prepared to go solo in the Jharkhand Assembly election if seat negotiations with the BJP do not have desirable results, party chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan told The Hindu on Friday (October 4, 2024).

Talks with the BJP have already started, he said. “We are exploring the possible options. Contesting within the alliance is one of them. We have certain priorities. While the number of seats is crucial, the choice of the seats is also critical,” Mr. Paswan said.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader said that the party would have absolute clarity by the time the election notification is issued. “If the seat sharing negotiations with the BJP go amicably we will contest within the alliance, if not so, then we can go alone,” he added.

Eyeing party growth

Mr. Paswan, who addressed a public rally in Jharkhand last week, noted that fighting alone is better for his own party’s growth. “Being the national president of the party, I would want the party to contest alone. When you contest in an alliance, you end up with only a few seats, covering maybe one or two districts,” he pointed out. He claimed that the party has a robust organisation in the State. “We can play a decisive role in 28 to 30 seats,” he estimated.

Jharkhand, he said, is a land of opportunities with its rich natural resources and a young population. “If administered well, it can be one of the richest States of our country, but despite that it remains a State with the worst infrastructure. And in the last five years under Hemant Soren, it has further deteriorated,” Mr. Paswan claimed.

Wooing Dalits in U.P.

Apart from Jharkhand, the LJP (Ram Vilas) is also looking to expand in Uttar Pradesh. “A post-electoral analysis of the 2024 general election shows that a major section of Dalit voters drifted away from the [NDA]. This was primarily because of the false narrative set by the Opposition about the Constitution and thus, reservations being in danger,” Mr. Paswan said, adding that his party’s role would be to bring Dalit voters back to the alliance.

“I will not say anything about the Azad Samaj Party, who have never run a government. But the BSP has been in power for many years, and needs to be asked, what have they done for the State or even for the Dalit voters,” he said.