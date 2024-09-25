GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Rat-like’ RSS invaded Jharkhand, BJP bought some leaders: Hemant Soren

Addressing a rally at Bhognadih in Sahibganj, Hemant Soren claimed that the BJP is sowing discord between Hindu and Muslim communities, specifically pointing to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s involvement

Published - September 25, 2024 06:50 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addressing a gathering virtually on September 25, 2024.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addressing a gathering virtually on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@JharkhandCMO

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday (September 24, 2024) compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with "rats" and accused both the BJP and the RSS of attempting to undermine communal harmony in the State for electoral gains.

Addressing a rally at Bhognadih in Sahibganj, Mr. Hemant Soren claimed that the BJP is sowing discord between Hindu and Muslim communities, specifically pointing to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's involvement.

"RSS is invading the state like rats and destroying it. Chase such forces away when you see them entering your villages with 'handia' and 'daru' (locally brewed liquor)... They want to create communal disturbances and tension ahead of elections for political gains," Mr. Hemant Soren said speaking at the rally virtually from Ranchi.

Hemant Soren writes to PM Modi demanding to release dues of ₹1.36 lakh crore

Mr. Hemant Soren further alleged that the BJP is intent on fostering hatred between communities, predicting an increase in provocative incidents such as throwing meat into temples and mosques.

He characterised the BJP as a party of traders and industrialists, accusing it of buying political leaders for its agenda, an apparent reference to former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren who embraced BJP recently saying he was "disrespected and humiliated" by the JMM.

The CM dismissed BJP’s allegations of demographic changes in Jharkhand, suggesting that critics should look into the demographic data of neighbouring West Bengal.

He also took a jab at Assam's Chief Minister, questioning his presence in Jharkhand while tribals in his own State face numerous atrocities.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.