Ranchi Sub-Inspector shot dead by unknown persons

Police sub-inspector Anupam Kacchap shot dead in Ranchi and investigation is underway by Special Investigation Team

Published - August 03, 2024 11:41 am IST - Ranchi, Jharkhand

Image for representation purpose only.

Photo Credit: Reuters

“A police Sub-Inspector posted at a special branch died on August 2 after being shot by unknown persons in the Kanke area of Ranchi,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ranchi Chandan Kumar Sinha on August 3.

The deceased has been identified as Anupam Kacchap. He was a 2018 batch officer. "The police officer was on leave at the time of death," the police said in a statement.

Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said, “Last night, Sub-Inspector Anup Kachhap, who was posted in Special Branch Headquarters, was shot dead by some unknown criminal. We have taken the version of his colleague-batchmate, Pawan Kumar.”

Sub-Inspector Kacchap had gone for dinner with his other batchmates. His other batchmate returned towards Kanke, but he was going in the other direction and was murdered.

"They had gone to a line hotel for dinner. After dinner, others returned towards Kanke but the Sub-Inspector who was murdered was going in the other direction. Why he went in that direction and how things happened are being investigated by the Special Investigation Team [SIT]", said Mr. Sinha.

"It seems he was shot from point-blank range. SIT has been formed under the leadership of Rural SP Sumit Agarwal and all important officers in charge have been deputed for that", he added.

Further investigation is underway, informed police.

